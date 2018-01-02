Jessica Alba welcomes baby boy

Actress Jessica Alba has received the ‘best gift’ to ring in the New Year!

The 36-year-old has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Cash Warren.

The newest member of the family joins the couple’s two daughters, six-year-old Haven Garner and nine-year-old Honor Marie.

Alba posted a picture of her newborn on Instagram and wrote alongside, “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

The ‘Sin City’ star revealed she was expecting her third baby with Warren in an adorable Instagram video in July.