Jessica Biel shares the secret to her healthy marriage

Actress Jessica Biel says the secret to her successful 10-year relationship with husband Justin Timberlake is them both being “career-focused”.

The 35-year-old actress – who has two-year-old son Silas with the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer – says the pair are both dedicated to their work and being selfish has allowed them to maintain a strong bond.

Speaking to the US version of Marie Claire magazine for their sustainability issue, she says, “We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.

“Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish.