J&K police announces Rs 6 lakh reward for help in arresting braid-choppers

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday doubled the reward to Rs 6 lakh for any information leading to the nabbing of people involved in braid cutting incidents in the state. Earlier, the reward was Rs three lakh. “The reward for giving information or assistance in nabbing any person found involved in braid cutting doubled to six lakh rupees. “The name and particulars of the person would be kept secret,” a police spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also chaired a meeting of senior civil and police officers in this regard here yesterday. During the meeting, she asked the DGP to constitute special teams in every district and track down the culprits spreading fear among young women by chopping their hair.

Other than that, the CM also directed Kashmir’s Divisonal Commissioner to ask all the deputy commissioners to instill confidence among local people and solicit their cooperation in nabbing the culprits. Recently, the J&K police constituted special investigation teams (SITs) in every district of the valley to investigate incidents of braid cutting.