John Cena to star in Transformers’ spinoff, Bumblebee

WWE superstar John Cena is trying to make a mark in Hollywood after conquering the WWE wrestling world. After working in films like The Wall and Tour de Pharmacy, John Cena is going to play a key character in Transformers’ spinoff movie, ‘Bumblebee’

The studio seems to be kicking off Transformers universe which will include prequels and offshoots from the series of movies which has generated more than 3 billion dollars worldwide for the studio. The last addition to the Transformers universe, Transformers: The Last Knight which released in July earned more than 50 million USD worldwide till date.

The movie will feature mostly young cast including Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny with John Cena.

The film has already started filming on Monday in California. Paramount has set December 21st, 2018 as the release date for the movie which interestingly puts ‘Bumblebee’ against DC’s ‘Aquaman.’