John Mayer happy he is not a huge star anymore

Singer John Mayer is happy that he is no longer an ‘it’ celebrity.

Mayer says not being too famous allows him to go home once the show is over.

“I now say, I’m not it, I just do it. There’s a difference. People who are ‘it’, ‘it’ will kill you. It will kill you if you consider yourself to be it. If you think you are the star, like all the way down to your core that you are just made of star parts, you will die. What I realise now is I have a very cool job,” he said while speaking on Todd & Jayde In the Morning on 95.5 PLJ.

“I get passes that I get to wear around my neck that (allow me to) keep walking to the microphone – and nobody tackles me. And then the show is over, and I go home. There is humility in knowing that you’re not popular to the point where people are following you around anymore.

“They’re following new people around. They’re not following me around anymore. There’s humility in, Yeah, don’t worry about it because you’re not going to be that hot anyway.