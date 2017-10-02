Josh Duhamel to receive honorary doctorate

“Transformers” star Josh Duhamel will be getting an honorary doctorate degree in his native North Dakota.

The University of North Dakota will bestow the honour on Duhamel, 44, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor is a Minot native who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005. The state’s Board of Higher Education approved the nomination earlier this week.

Minot State does not grant doctorate degrees, so the university could not offer a similar honour to Duhamel.