The joy of helping the needy

Our divine gifted life has many aspects of happiness that makes us thrilled to death. We enjoy them to felicitate our friends and kins as happy birthday, anniversary day and so on.

But I want to ask something. Do we ever think that on the same date many other children were born and for whom it is hard to think to celebrate in their situation? Moreover, they are needed two stale chapattis to quench their hunger. “If only we would be rich like them and enjoy our lives,” they sometimes say so. So, what is factual amusement? Is one alone can be happy by singing, dancing, drinking and having fun with his friends at night clubs, pubs and restaurants better or making them a part of his joyfulness doing a bit help to them by furnishing medicine and better treatment ,clothes , foods and everyday things which is not difficult to do for those who squander a lot of money on each such occasion. Yes, amusing the saddest, supporting the fallen, feeding the hungry and covering the nude is per se gladness if we savvy or whatever we are enjoying is not grist to the mill in our this short period life except the carnage of time and money both are very significant things.

So I request all of us trying to win the hearts of needy and poor and acquire their prayers from the bottom of the hearts which are thousand times better than fun-filled activities we carry out on that day. So let’s figure out real smile of our lives and breathe new life in our society doing something great.

Mohd.Aabid Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)