JSMM rejects allegations of links with terror group

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) on Saturday rejected Pakistan government’s allegations of its links with the terrorist organisation (TTP) Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat, in a statement, said, “The rogue Pakistani state is trying to suppress JSMM’s political agitation against CPEC by alleging its links with the terrorist TTP, which is highly condemned. JSMM strongly rejects the allegations of the puppet police officer on the bidding of Pakistan’s military establishment.”

“In a recent statement, the DIG Larkana Police on the bidding of Pakistan Military Establishment has foolishly attempted to portray JSMM as a terrorist organization conspiring with Islamic terrorist TTP to sabotage CPEC and carry out terrorist activities in Sindh, which is not only condemnable but a shameful act of the state,” the statement added.

Burfat stated that it was not hidden that Pakistan government has been nurturing and sponsoring the religious extremism and providing safe havens to terror-groups like Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Taliban and others.

“DIG Larkana has alleged JSMM instead of the real culprit ISI which is the mother and proprietor of the entire enterprise of Global Jihadism in the region. Indeed, it’s not the Sindhi secular political party JSMM but the Pakistani state instead that fosters the Taliban and uses them to sabotage the peace of the region,” he said.

He further stated that Sindhi nationalist movement has always been in coherence with the Sindhi values of Sufism, secularism, religious tolerance, coexistence and peace, propagated by late G M Syed through his books.

“It is the caravan of enlightened modernist liberal conscious Sindhi people striving for the restoration of their historic national identity and national independence, embracing all the people of Sindh belonging to various diverse religious, racial and ethnic backgrounds,” he added.

Burfat accused Pakistan of violating international laws and fundamental human rights by carrying out the atrocities in the form of abduction, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killing of secular Sindhi political activists.

“The Pakistani state is trying to confuse the Sindhi secular nationalist movement with religious extremism to blend it with the Islamic terrorists to persecute the secular Sindhi people with international impunity,” he said.

He also appealed the international community, United Nations and other democratic countries of the world to take serious notice of the atrocities of Pakistan against secular Sindhi people.

“The people of Sindh know it well that Sindhi nationalist movement, the ideology of Syed and JSMM are the synonyms to the politics of Sindh’s national emancipation strongly opposing the theocratic existence of Pakistan, but not the religious terrorists as alleged by the stooges of the state,” JSMM Chairman said.

“JSMMZ has always been protesting and condemning the religious extremism and terrorism on the regional as well as international forums through its actions and speech,” Burfat added.

He further said that JSMM has vowed to continue its political struggle against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), religious extremist terrorism and national slavery despite all the nefarious designs and shameless tactics of the theocratic Pakistani state.