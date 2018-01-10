Judical system received light through lantern

Lalu’s jail sentence is one more case of power corrupts. Having ruled Bihar for over a decade, he took everything for granted and now facing the jail terms for his misdoings. After 2G scam and Adarsh scam exoneration, even Lalu Yadav was also thinking/expecting a soft punishment in the fodder scam and escape with a lighter penalty in the 21 year old case. Instead, the RJD Chief was fined Rs 10 lakhs and sentenced to three years and six months in prison and that surprised the opposition. Congress, the main opposition, could not celebrate the sentence to their senior coalition partner. It is believed that RJD workers are pinning hopes that their leader, despite being behind the bars, will make a forceful comeback and keep the hopes of resurrection alive. The punishment was handed down to 69-year-old Prasad by CBI court judge and this is the second time that he has been jailed in the fodder scam. Sentences will run concurrently. The judge conveyed the punishment to Prasad through video conferencing. In judicial system online sentence happened to a national leader for the first time. This sentence will continue alongside the earlier punishment. There is light at the end of the tunnel in the judicial system through lantern, the symbol of Lalu’s RJD.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)