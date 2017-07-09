Julianne Moore to receive Giffoni Film Fest’s Truffaut Award

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will be honoured with Francois Truffaut award at the 47th Giffoni film festival.

The 56-year-old actress will receive the Italian festival’s top prize, which has been given out since 1988, on July 16 this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Giffoni is one of the largest film festivals dedicated to children and teenagers.

Past recipients of Truffaut award include Bud Spencer, Jeremy Irons, Michelangelo Antonioni, Abbas Kiarostami, Alberto Sordi, Ben Kingsley, Edward Norton, Jean Reno, Giancarlo Giannini and Alan Rickman.

The film festival takes place from July 14-22, with other honorees this year including Bryan Cranston, Amy Adams and Kit Harington.