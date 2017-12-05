‘Just like women,’ Matt Smith was also ‘objectified by men’ in Hollywood

English actor Matt Smith, who returns alongside Claire Foy to star in Netflix’s drama ‘The Crown,’ has recently said that just like women, he was also “objectified by men” in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old said that sexual assault and harassment is not exclusive to women, this happens to men, too.

While expressing himself on the issue of sexual assault and harassment allegations coming to light, the 35-year-old told Telegraph, “The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved. It has to be broader.”

“People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop? That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified before by men, because I have – just like women are objectified,” he added.

Smith returned in ‘The Crown’ as the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, with the second instalment all set in the decade beginning in the mid-1950s.