Justin Bieber found involved in Beverly Hills car crash with Paparazzi

A leading news channel in Los Angeles reported recently that the famous Canadian singer, Justin Bieber was actually involved Beverly Hills car accident.

Bieber was reportedly driving a Ram pickup truck while leaving a Hillsong church even on Wednesday night on Wilshere Boulevard near Hamilton Drive when it struck a member of the paparazzi. Eyewitnesses said that after striking the photographer, Bieber left his vehicle to check on the man.

The LAPD said that a photographer was taken to hospital with a leg injury. Police are investigating the incident.