Justin Bieber may perform in India this May

A good news has been making the rounds for all the beliebers as global pop icon Justin Bieber is most likely to visit India during this summer.

Bieber, who is currently on his ‘Purpose Tour’, might land in India this summer as a part of his Asia schedule.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, he might fly to Mumbai to perform for one evening at DY Patil Stadium.

The other cities where he is scheduled to perform as a part of this Asia tour are Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

If everything goes right, this would be the first time Justin would perform in India.

Before, Bieber, Mumbai has already hosted pop-rock band Coldplay and rapper Jay-Z as part of the Global Citizen Fest.