‘Kaabil’ to get a Hollywood treatment?

According to a leading newspaper, the top boss of Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox approached Hrithik Roshan to acquire the rights of Kaabil for remake but Hrithik was busy with his New York schedule when the Hollywood studio got in touch with him. Once back, he is expected to share the details with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who produced Kaabil.

Meanwhile, this is what Rakesh Roshan told ta a leading newspaper: “The screenplay was hard-hitting, and the drama, gripping. It would make for a wonderful Hollywood adaptation, given that it has all the necessary emotions. It struck gold at the box-office because it was about a visually-impaired lover seeking revenge.”

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly busy with the script of Krrish 4, to be expectedly directed by Rakesh Roshan.