Kangana Ranaut injured, gets 15 stitches on her forehead

Kangana Ranaut is coming up as one of the strongest actresses in Bollywood. She is fighting battles on many fronts in her life, be it for her career, her love life, or defending every decision she takes. Recently, while shooting for her upcoming, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she got injured so badly that she had to be taken in ICCU and she had to undergo 15 stitches on her forehead at Apollo Hospital. The injury is near fatal and Kangana will be in the hospital for one week. As per reports, Kangana had been advised to use a body double but she insisted on doing it herself and got injured. Kangana is taking up the scars very boldly and has decided to wear it with pride, as she thinks it will bring realism in her character portrayal.

The accident took place while shooting for a sword fight sequence in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.