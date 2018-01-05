Kareena’s latest picture gets trolled for being photoshopped

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photoshoot for Vogue has become a figure of controversy, as internet seems to think that one of the images in the shoot is clearly “photoshopped”.

One of the pictures of the actress, which shows the actress in an orange bikini that displays her perfect and fit body, has made the people think about the authenticity of the image as they think that a new mother cannot look like this.

Vogue has been placed under strict scrutiny and users flooded its Instagram with unfiltered comments on Kareena’s picture.

Some of the comments are:

A user wrote, “Very badly photoshopped fake. Stop making fools. Her entire body is photoshopped . Can’t believe these people.”

“Her face looks bigger than her body! And those legs are naturel right?” noted another user.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “If it was an original picture sans all the heavy duty photoshop i would hv been proud of her too!”

“Photoshop may beautify your covers but it makes an ugly statement,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and shikha Talsania. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ will have a 2018 release.