Karnan: A long history of confrontation with colleagues

Justice Karnan had a long history of confrontation with his colleagues in the Madras High Court. This man should have been put in jail a long time ago and punished for contempt of court case. Why is Karnan being an appointed judge so sacrosanct and a trouble shooter? We know that many judges nowadays get promotions and placements due to money power. It is time to promote good people in the judiciary to bring back respect to the Court culture. On a related note, we should also remove blatant conflict of interest situations like the one where former law ministers and home ministers are now practising in the courts – that sets a bad example to the entire judiciary. It clearly proves there was no respect for the position he held, no respect for colleagues, disregard for fellow human beings, and ultimately lack of class for the highly civilized job he had been offered to work with and disrespect of the court orders.

Even if you push your own child with just a finger for fun sake, he is bound to react strongly. It is high time people learn what not to talk and what not to do first of all rather than the other way. Now let us see how Karnan comes out of the jail and what scores he will try to settle. His fellow Judges deserve this. They have upheld caste based reservation when challenged for constitutional validity. They are now facing the taste of their own medicine. What about the police personnel behaving like this under the patronage of political leaders? Some action has to be taken against police personnel too. Supreme Court which is expert on all subjects probably, does not know how to deal with such typical cases. God alone will know how many litigants must have suffered in the hands of such judges in the past.

Anandambal Subbu

