Karun came, saw and conquered

Karun Nair became the second Indian batsmen to accomplish the feat of 300 runs after Virender Sehwag (twice) augurs well for Indian cricket. Having played the game from Ranji level and scoring heavily in domestic cricket this was expected from the young lad. But he proved his selection is right by scoring a century and went on to complete triple figure innings to the surprise of all. By providing fine exhibition of stroke play he captured the attention of the cricket world in style. He came, saw and conquered the crowd at Chepauk with the confidence of a seasoned player. The fab favour having played so many matches in their illustrious career could not achieve such a phenomenal score in Test match cricket, which Karun Nair achieved in his third match shows that he is in peak form.He is the real find of the tour and having seen the likes of out form players struggling at the middle this innings seems to have provided a new lease of life to Indian batting line up. Kudos to Karun.

Nickhil Mani

