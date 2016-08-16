Kashmiri people should first learn to respect India

[dropcap]K[/dropcap]ashmir has been undergoing turmoil, from last two months as clashes has been witnessed between security forces and protesters at over a dozen places in the Valley. At least 1,500 persons, mostly youths, had been injured in clashes following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last month. A majority of the injured had been hit by bullets and pellets above the abdomen, causing grievous injuries and probably lifelong disability. On the evening of 15 August, young boys were digging a grave at Dandirkah graveyard for the son of a carpenter, Abdul Salam Sheikh. Everyone stood silently watching a group of boys struggling to dig the grave in haste, as the slogans blared out from the loudspeakers from a mosque nearby. They were friends, neighbours, and acquaintances of Yasir Salam, who was shot dead, earlier in the day, allegedly by police. When friends, carried his dead body on a stretcher in pitch dark, they showed light on his face with their mobile phone torches — there was rage even in their footsteps. Salam, a tenth class student, was shot dead near the Batamalo yard in Srinagar.

Civilians were killed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district when CRPF personnel opened fire on a group of protesters in Aripanthan area of Beerwah. Witnesses said a CRPF party was on way near Aripanthan when it faced a group of people who were protesting against excesses. Clashes, encounters, and slogans continued on 38th and now will continue on 39th day as Kashmir continues to reel under a strict curfew. Over 80 people were injured some with pellets, in forces’ action on pro-freedom protesters. There were protests, hundreds of people gathered out and inside his house, and on the streets they chanted slogans, protest demonstration were held against the killing, but no one was asking why he was really killed? They all seemed to have an answer.

A curfew is still in force across much of the region and mobile Internet and train services remain suspended. The last bout of serious violence in the region was in the summer of 2010, when more than 100 people died in anti-India protests, which broke out after police shot dead a teenager. This is not the first time that these kind of incidences happened in Valley. There is always an ongoing clash but this time it was the death of their ‘Hero’ and Kashmiris could not forgive the killers. Everyone thought that the valley will calm down in few days. However, now with Yasir’s death, the number of people killed in the ongoing unrest stands at 63, killed in police, para-military CRPF and Army firing since 9 July. More than 7000 civilians have also been injured in action by government forces, hundreds of them have lost their eyesight and others maimed for life due to firearm injuries.

Income from tourism has gone down to less than 10% in Kashmir compared to last year. This incident is good for those who want to enjoy stone pelting game. But what about those who survive on tourist income and daily wages? Schools and colleges are closed, then what about their studies? Will their parent want them to indulge in this stone pelting business throughout their life? Kashmiri people need to take stand on what they want, development or mere politics. Moreover, the government needs to inform the local population that the UN resolution clearly tells Pakistan to vacate the part ILLEGALLY occupied by it so Indian government can stabilize the zone and initiate plebiscite process? The turmoil and killing in Kashmir is occurring due to the outcome of local population’s love for terrorists and Pakistan. There is nothing to repent if violent anti-national elements backed by Pakistan are killed because our security forces are safeguarding the country against these elements, and they will also not be ideal spectator if their own life is at risk, or they are threatened. These terrorists and anti-national elements and their leaders must be dealt with an iron hand because leniency will make them more bold against the country and security forces.

Majority of Kashmiri Muslims, who do not support anti-India movement, are silently watching the dirty game of Pakistan for last three decades. The separatist leaders like Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik who are stooges of Pakistan are pushing Kashmir towards destruction. Sixty deaths are purely attributed to Geelani and other separatists. While their own family members and children are settled outside Kashmir. They are misguiding young Kashmiri Muslims and using them as tools for violence to push their pro-Pakistan agenda. It hurts to read about deaths of youths wherever it is occurring in the world, but Kashmiris needs to tell the world, what are they protesting for? The killing of a terrorist? Or not let them be ruled by the Pakistani army who treat the PoK people like their slaves, or the people of Balochistan? If they want real freedom, they have to be in Kashmir which is part of India and fight for bringing back PoK also. Why don’t those who are fed up with the depression is staying in that part of Kashmir, when they are sure that Pakistan will give them the real freedom? Why are they not migrating to PoK and ask for Pakistan citizenship, for which they don’t need a visa or any other legal documents. And let the people in Kashmir live peaceful life forever!

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected] )