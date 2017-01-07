Kate Beckinsale wants to stalk college-bound daughter

Actress Kate Beckinsale will be “stalking” her daughter around New York City as she embarks on her college career.

The “Underworld” star took to Instagram last month to gush about her daughter Lily, who had scored early acceptance into her chosen university, and now the proud mother has revealed the 17-year-old will be pursuing her higher education in NYC, reported Contactmusic.

Kate said she will miss having Lily with her in Los Angeles, but she is eager to explore the city in her spare time.

“She’s going to be quite far away, but I’m planning on stalking her…!” she laughed during an appearance on New York-based breakfast show “Good Morning America.”

The 43-year-old British star is planning to spend more time on America’s East Coast visiting her daughter and taking the opportunity to catch up with old friends.

“I love it here. We lived here. My daughter took her first steps here and said her first word here, which was ‘duck’, in case anyone is interested…”

Kate has remained close to her ex, Welsh actor Michael Sheen – who is Lily’s dad, since their split in 2003, and they were all together in December to celebrate Lily’s college offer.