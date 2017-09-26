Kate Hudson gushes over boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Actor Kate Hudson gushed about her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, who accompanied her to the premiere of her new movie “Marshall”.

The “Almost Famous” star praised her boyfriend saying he is the best and she is lucky to be with him, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s standing very nicely, waiting. He’s the best! I’ve known him a long time,” Hudson said.

Recently, Kurt Russell, who has been in a long term relationship with Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn, approved of her boyfriend.

“He’s a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him. I always approve. He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually … Kate brings good guys,” Russell had said.