Katie Couric once said Matt Lauer pinched her on the ‘a** a lot’

In the wake of NBC firing Today show co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct, a former ‘Today’ show anchor Katie Couric addressed her long time co-host’s most “annoying” habit.

During a June 2012 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,’ Couric, 60, revealed Lauer, 59, got touchy with her behind, reports Entertainment Weekly.

When asked to identify Lauer’s most annoying habit, Couric said, “He pinches me on the a** a lot.”

To which, Cohen replied, “Wow, I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” and the two laughed off the exchange.

This video surfaced after NBC announced that Lauer had been fired over sexual harassment allegations by an employee.

NBC Chairman Andy Lack said in a memo to staffers, “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

Lauer is accused of sexually harassing a female staffer in 2014 during the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Couric anchored the ‘Today’ show from April 1991 to May 2006. Lauer joined in January 1997.