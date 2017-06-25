Katie Price shows her topless image to daughter

Model Katie Price showed daughter Bunny a topless photograph from her glamour model days.

Katie shot to fame as a topless Page 3 model before she went on to pursue a career in television, fashion and music. She revisited her past in an upcoming episode of “Katie Price: My Crazy Life”, and shows two-year-old Bunny her topless photograph from the past, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Price and her husband Kieran Hayler, 30, however, don’t seem phased when they come across the steamy picture as they are seen clearing out the star’s old things.

While showing the picture to Bunny, the mother of five says, “Bunny, who is that?”

After the encouragement, her youngest child Bunny responds: “Mummy”.

Katie is mother to son Harvey, 15, from relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke, as well as son Junior, 11, and Princess, 10, from marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, 3, Bunny, 2 with current husband Kieran.