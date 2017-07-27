Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan blush in this new Instagram picture

It’s probably hard to say whether women are a need, a weakness, or he really cares about who Salman Khan loves. He’s been linked with more women he can count and even accused of hurting the, But he had a whole different story with Katrina. They both were together, then broke up, then came back, then broke up again and starting seeing other people and now they seem to have patched up again. How?

Katrina recently posted a picture on her Instagram account of her and Salman together from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai and if you look closely you can see Salman blushing while Katrina is sitting beside him.

Well, we all know how Salman is, he’s not the blushy type but if he’s blushing and trying to hide there must be something and look how happy Katrina looks right now!