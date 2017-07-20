Kevin Hart laughs off cheating rumours, calls it BS!

Merely a day after the video surfaced, which showed Kevin Hart getting cosy with a mystery girl in a Lexus, stand-up comedian Kevin Hart uploaded a meme of himself on Instagram with a caption saying, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS”,“Live laugh love. SMDH.”

This isn’t the first time that Kevin has found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal. The Get Hard actor, confessed to infidelity with his first wife, Torrei Hart. “Yes, yes people, I cheated,” he says in his comedy special, Let Me Explain. “Am I ashamed of it? No, no I’m not. Do I wish that I could take it back? No, no I don’t. Let me tell you why: You can’t evolve as a man if you never make a mistake.” Hopefully he’s learned his lesson!