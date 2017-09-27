Khloe Kardashian pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby

Days after the news of Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy surfaced, the reports of the imminent arrival of another Kardashian baby are doing rounds.

Khloe Kardashian, who has been dating NBA star Tristan Thompson for a year, is pregnant with their first child, reports TMZ.com.

Reports suggest that Khloe is three months along, but doesn’t know the sex of her baby as yet.

Canadian-born Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This would be the first child for the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’ star, while the basket-ball player has a 10-month old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe was previously married to another NBA player Lamar Odom, whom she divorced in December 2016.

It seems like the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been blessed at the same time, since three members from the famous family are pregnant.

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogacy with husband Kanye West and are said to be expecting a baby girl in January.