Kidambi Srikanth climbs up three spots to enter top-10

Riding on his back-to-back Super Series triumphs, India’s ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth broke back into the top-10 at eighth in the latest world rankings released on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Guntur, who clinched successive titles at Indonesian Open and Australian Open, now has 58,583 points in his kitty.

He is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men’s singles ranking after climbing up three places.

Among other Indian male shuttlers, B Sai Praneeth has moved up a position to be 15th, while Ajay Jayaram lost a spot to be 16th.

HS Prannoy also dropped two places to be 23rd.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu dropped a rung to be world no. 5, while Sania Nehwal has gained a spot to be at 15th.