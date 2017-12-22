Kiefer Sutherland didn’t want daughter to act

Kiefer Sutherland said she did not want his daughter Sarah to join acting.

The “Designated Survivor” star, who is the son of actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, said he was disappointed when his daughter decided to follow the same career path as his, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was always grateful to my parents for letting me find my way. They were there if I wanted to talk to them, but they never pushed me. In fact, both of my parents were disappointed that this was what I wanted to do. I think I felt the same way for my daughter,” Sutherland said.

“My father tried to lovingly deter me,” Sarah added.

The 50-year-old, however, does not believe there are advantages in having family members working within the same industry.

“I watch my daughter, who’s an extraordinary actor, and she’s had to grind it out. It would be interesting to find out behind closed doors if someone ever said (when) it’s neck and neck between two people, ‘Oh, let’s give him a shot because I’m friends with his old man.’ I have no idea if that ever happens,” he said.