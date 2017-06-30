Killer Kashmir

Kashmir valley is becoming a killer region as there is no safety for even security forces guarding the state against terror activities. Due to violent incidents turnout of tourists to these spots is reducing day by day. Instead of just buying time, the State and the Central Government should work out an action plan and attack is the best form of defence in these circumstances and there is no need to play a waiting game. CRPF man and DSP were killed in attacks and this shows where the weakness lies. BJP government should act immediately and avoid daily deaths in the valley and restore people’s confidence living there. It is now or never situation. Kashmir killing needs to be averted for all if we have any idea of saving the state from the terror forces.

Nickil Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)