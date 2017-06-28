Killing rivalry in Kerala within RSS and CPI(M)

Ever since BJP has come to power, the right wing versus others have grabbed headlines and Kerala is one great example. Here RSS and CPI(M) kill each other. There have been six murders — three of RSS-BJP workers and three of CPI(M)’s in Kannur since the May 2016 Kerala Assembly Election. Worse, Kannur is the home district of CPI (M) leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio. The brutality of RSS killings has ranged from the murder of an eight-year-old boy named Fahad of Kanhangad, to that of 68-year-old Sarojini Amma. So far, the RSS has slaughtered 205 CPI(M) activists in the state; over 3,000 CPI(M) activists have been disabled and the homes of over 10,000 activists attacked. Taken together, over 650 CPI(M) activists have been killed by the RSS, BJP, Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the fundamentalist Muslim outfit Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the police.

In a CPI(M)-controlled village, everybody should be members or supporters of the party. They must take part in all party functions. The tentacles of the party do not end there. Whether it is a marriage or a death, it is the local committee or the area committee of the CPI(M) which takes all decisions. The party is all-pervasive. Probably, each killing is followed by a protest called by the party whose worker is the latest victim. In Kannur and Kasaragod, unlike in other districts in Kerala, there are ‘party villages’, a strange concept and a horrible reality at the same time. The BJP-RSS parivar is as bigoted, awkward and undemocratic as the CPI(M). They are two sides of the same coin. They have no worries about challenging the rule of law and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. There is no logic, no decency and no humaneness in the actions of these committers of violence. Their main motive is to finish each other by all means.

The workers of RSS-BJP and the CPI(M) continue their hate, killing each other with chilling regularity. These days BJP and RSS have taken it to social media and over hyped the killing in the name of Hindutva. There are many reasons for these bigots killing each other, blind following, power greed, RSS’s evaluation and dirty politics. Finally, family will have only to undergo the pain after losing their son/daughter in this political drama. Political violence is the new norm in Kerala, the God’s own country. Kerala is the first place in the world where a communist government is elected democratically. In such situation, RSS is less accepted by the people here. Even though the initial catchwords and agenda of RSS is patriotism, it was more or less minimalized to the concept of hatred towards anything other than Hindutva.

The Sangh Parivar is engaged in an attempt to make inroads into Kerala with the intention of altering society forever by giving it a communal colour. It is desperate because it finds that this is not an easy task given the strong presence of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the state, which will stall all attempts at communal polarisation.

The root of this violence is the hardly concealed craze of both the RSS-BJP and the CPI(M) to curb each other’s growth in Kerala. While in Sicily, gangs had relative peace for some periods of time because they sorted out territories in which each should commit their perfidies, in Kerala, each side wants to usurp the other’s turf (also voters) even if it takes lives.

People of various political parties and social organizations related to such parties have been targeted wherever and whenever Marxist Communists have been in power at the State Level in our India. In 1970, brothers of an influential Sain Family in West Bengal’s Burdwan Township (Now Bardhamman City) were targeted by a mob at their home. They were known to be Congress Party activists who supposedly refused to switch sides and join the CPI(M) by dumping the Congress Party in West Bengal. The RSS or BJP’s Mother Party, the BJS (Bharatiya Jan Sangh) was nowhere in West Bengal’s political scene during that time.

Right from the Ranchi riots in August 1967, the Babri demolition in 1992, the Gujarat riots in 2002, to the recent Muzaffarnagar riots, the Sangh Parivar has always used wicked designs to stimulate, organize and spread communal riots for rich electoral dividends. This desperation is at the root of the murderous politics being practiced by the RSS and CPI(M) in Kerala. From 1971, when Thalassery in Kannur district witnessed rampant RSS-instigated violence against Muslims, the CPI(M) has taken the path of resistance. The designs of the RSS did not work that year because of the stand the CPI(M) took. Since then, the RSS has been targeting CPI(M) cadre and supporters, declaring them as their sworn enemies.

They have not succeeded in their grand design of communal polarization, but they have certainly succeeded in turning Kerala into a simmering pot of political violence. Unless the Marxists accept democracy and bury the hatchet once and for all their dearly held beliefs of physical destruction of their ‘enemies’, bloodshed will continue in the killing fields of Kerala. Though Kerala is way too small a cog in the Sangh parivar’s agenda for India, they are not going to stop their grassroots level work now that BJP have a monopoly of upper caste Hindus and increasing support from the SC/ST and Dalits.

The dirty politics by politicians and its patrons need to understand, such incidents leave many children orphaned, created many widows and create agony for several mothers.

