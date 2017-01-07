Kim K breaks silence on Paris ordeal

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she feared she would be shot in the back by the gunmen, who robbed her in Paris last year.

The 36-year-old star was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel in the French capital last October and Kim admitted she feared she was going to die.

In a new clip for her reality TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which returns to E! in March, Kim can be seen telling her sisters about her thoughts during terrifying incident.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it,” Kim said.

2016 was a tough year for Kim and her husband Kanye West – who have children North, three, and Saint, 12 months together – as the rapper was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles in November after a meltdown brought on by sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

In the new clip, Kim – who was in New York at the time – can be seen receiving the news by phone and saying: “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on. I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Speaking about their relationship in the new episode, Kim added: “We’re so close. We feel each other’s pain.”

Meanwhile, Kim took some time out of the spotlight following her ordeal and friends say it has helped her to cope.