Kirsten Dunst teams up with George Clooney for dark comedy

Actress Kirsten Dunst is set to star on AMC’s dark comedy series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”.

The actress will also executive produce the series alongside George Clooney. This marks a reunion for them after Dunst recurred on Clooney’s medical drama “ER”.

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” tells a story about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American dream. The series will take place in early ’90s, reported Ace Showbiz.

Dunst will portray Krystal Gill, a new widow who works in Orlando water park.

Krystal lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise, which previously bankrupted her.

Clooney executive produces the series alongside Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures. The project is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster”) and written by Robert Furke and Matt Lutsky.