Kohli rested

Really sick of selectors’ saying that certain player is rested for reasons known only to them. Some of the players are getting sufficient time to complete their endorsements during the interim period. Kohli’s absence during the one day series will be felt very much as he can score fast and move the score board rapidly. In recent times, both Ashwin and Jadeja were rested for no valid reasons and later dropped from the shortest form of the game. It is not a proper step as selectors have no experience to understand the exact nature of the problem and failed to make any sense in resting the players. Sachin Tendulkar played 95 test matches on the trot and never rested. He was having a significant success with the bat, but still prepared to bat for team India. The present day cricketers are somewhat professional and that makes them to opt or withdraw, whenever they feel like. Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dhawan were rested for the second test. When Ashwin got married, he returned back to test arena without much break. It is a matter of convenience for the cricketers, rather than showing the spirit of playing for the country consecutively without a break.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)