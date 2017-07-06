Kourtney Kardashian fasts to keep fit

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian says she keeps herself in shape with the help of a detox programme known as “intermittent fasting”.

The 38-year-old television personality says she doesn’t eat for “14 to 16 hours” after her dinner and also takes part in one full 24-hour fast once a week, reported People magazine.

Posting on her app, Kourtney writes, “I don’t eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner (known as intermittent fasting), so if I have dinner at 6 pm, I won’t have breakfast until 8 am or 9 am. I also do a 24-hour fast one day a week.

“On the fasting days, I drink bone broth and water all day, and then I’ll have dinner that evening. I find it easiest to always do this on a very busy day, so I don’t have time sit around and wish I was eating.