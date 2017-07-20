Kovind will add to the prestige of President’s post: Maha BJP

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will add to the prestige of India’s top constitutional post, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve said.

The news of Kovind’s election was greeted with bursting of fire crackers and beating of ‘dhol’ outside the state BJP office in south Mumbai.

“Kovind will add to the prestige of the President’s post and serve the country admirably,” Danve said, participating in the celebrations.

“Kovind has a clean image and is known for his simplicity,” the BJP leader said.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao congratulated Kovind on his election and wished him a successful tenure “in the service of the people.”

“In Kovind, the country has got someone who will represent the common man in the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said.

Kovind, the NDA candidate, was today elected as India’s 14th president receiving an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers.

Kovind defeated opposition’s Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the electoral college, the returning officer for the poll announced today.

The 71-year old, who will be the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position, received 2,930 votes with a value of 7,02,044.