Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used to fight constantly

Actor Kristen Bell said in the early stages of her relationship with Dax Shepard she used to constantly pick fights with him.

The 37-year-old actor said she realised how “toxic” her behaviour was after her then-boyfriend pointed it out, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more. The first year, you are working out your kinks. I loved it.

“We’d get in a fight, because we would fight a lot, and I’d, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realised how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out,” Bell said.

The “Frozen” star said that, three months into their relationship, Shepard told her she could not leave during fights anymore because he could not put up with it.