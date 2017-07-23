Kriti Sanon is surely in Mubarakan mode, shares a ‘palang tod’ dance on ‘Hawa Hawa’

‘Mubarakan’ is all set to release next Friday, on July 28, and it’s getting a lot of love from the industry.

A popular song from the film’s album is the recreated version of ‘Hawa Hawa’ and it has become quite a chartbuster.

To show their support for the film, Ranveer danced on this song with the film’s actress Ileana D’Cruz.

Next, Ayushmann Khurrana gave a song his own touch by crooning for its keyboard version.

Now actress Kriti Sanon has joined the bandwagon. On her Instagram page, she posted a video that will surely make your day.

The video features Kriti doing the ‘rasta dance’ by her own admission. She is seen on the bed, wearing an elegant gown.

She starts off by throwing away the heels she is holding and breaks into an energetic dance performance on this song. Funnily, she falls on the bed as soon as the video ends!

The video was posted by the actress with the caption, “So what if you’re wearing an elegant gown..Take off your heels, climb onto the bed and do Rasta dance when #HawaHawa [email protected] @athiyashetty @ileana_official @anilskapoor All the best team Mubarakan!”