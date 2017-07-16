Kudos to Mithali Raj

Shame on the national electronic media as none of the ‘live’ channels flashed Indian Women’s incredible win over New Zealand which helped India reach the last four of the ICC World Cup for hours but congratulations all the same to our women’s team for their superlative effort in the do or die game. Captain Mithali Raj batted like a champion and her hundred helped India reach an mammoth total which crumbled Kiwi’s hope when they began the chase. The highest run getter in women’s ODI history, Mithali Raj truly is an ornament and icon to the game of women’s cricket.

While Mithali anchored the Indian innings with lot of composure, it was Veda Krishnamurthy I believed who turned the game upside down with some lusty blows to score a match winning quickfire 70 which blew New Zealand’s hope of making it to the semis. Semi-final game against Australia would be tough but wishing the women folks good luck and hope our media and all my country citizens root for our women’s team as they deserve all the support and prayers to win the cup.

