Kylie Jenner always felt like an ‘outcast’

Kylie Jenner said she was an outcast growing up and still feels like one, but in different ways.

The 19-year-old television personality made the revelations in the upcoming episode of her new reality show, “Life of Kylie”, reported Contactmusic.

“I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up.

“And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people so it’s like this little world. I do feel like an outcast,” Kylie said.