Kylie Jenner wraps up filming of reality show

TV star Kylie Jenner has wrapped up filming of her reality show “Life of Kylie”.

The 19-year-old star celebrated the end of filming for her show with a big cake decorated with pink neon lips as she was surrounded by her sisters including Khloe Kardashian, reported Contactmusic.

Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she thinks her reality show “Life of Kylie” will be much more intimate than “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

“‘Life of Kylie’ is much more intimate than ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, I open myself more. The viewers will get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my free time with my closest friends,” she had said.

“I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.