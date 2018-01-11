Labourer dead in slab collapse

A labourer was crushed to death while another was injured when part of a slab collapsed in Gaondevi area said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Renovation work of a car-parking shed at the Sea Side building near Kemps Corner was going on when the accident took place.

Part of the shed came down during demolition, said the official.

Yogendra Ram (50) was declared dead on arrival at the JJ Hospital, while another labourer, Kishor Ramade (35) was admitted. His condition was said to be stable.