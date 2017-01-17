This is my last election, will defeat Badal on his home seat: Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said no deal had been made with Navjot Singh Sidhu before he decided to join the party.

“No there is no deal behind Sidhu’s joining. He himself said his father was in the Congress and that it is his ‘ghar wapsi’,” Amarinder Singh told media.

He also claimed that this will be his last election and that he would defeat Parkash Singh Badal in his home seat of Lambi.

Reacting to former army chief and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Patiala candidate, General J.J. Singh’s comment on their respective ranks while in the armed forces, Amarinder Singh said, “He was a year junior to me and I know, he was a lacklustre and an average general.”

On the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) canal issue, Singh said that not even a drop of water will enter Haryana. ‘Mere Punjab ka ek boondh paani bhi nahi jaayega,” he said.

The Congress leadership in Delhi on Monday cleared Singh’s name for the seat after his request to contest the polls from the Lambi seat, a traditional stronghold of the Akali Dal’s first family in Muktsar district.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.