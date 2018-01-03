Lt Col Purohit gets the much needed relief as the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court dropped charges against all the accused of being members of a terrorist organisation as well as those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The political reactions to the development were mixed. Now it is termed that the BJP government is going soft on all the accused but that is not the case against Lt Col Purhoit. However, on the other hand it is considered that Purohit, as a hero, has fought against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir without bothering his life. Since Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the co-accused got bail, Purohit also deserve one. The apex court reserved its ruling on him when he applied for interim bail. The political situation has totally changed. The vendetta politics during Congress regime, which resulted in the Colonel jailed for nine years now. He needs support to prove his innocence and BJP government has given him a chance now. There is no need of showing any partiality and the law will take its own course.

Nickil Akhilesh

