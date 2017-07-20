At least 29 killed after bus falls into a gorge in Rampur area of Himachal Pradesh

At least 29 people were killed and several injured after a private bus enroute Solan rolled down a deep gorge near Rampur on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.15 a.m. when the bus, carrying around 40 passengers, rolled down from the National Highway 5 connecting Simla to Kinnaur.

The accident occurred around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the hill resort of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state, said police superintendent Soumiya Sambasivan.

“29 people have died and seven are injured. All the bodies have been identified,” she said.

It is believed a burst tire caused the accident and a magisterial-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. May those injured recover quickly,” he tweeted.

Rescue teams comprising officials from police and district administration reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Images from the scene showed emergency workers conducting a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers.

Last week, 16 pilgrims died in a bus crash in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir state, while in April 44 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh in a similar accident.