Let peace prevail in Kashmir

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir valley due to agitations, protests, terror attacks, hatred and what not for over a decade. Shelling activities by the Pakistani army is adding salt to people’s wound. Internet services across the Valley were snapped as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Wani’s death anniversary. Movement and assembly of people were unrestricted and it was a strange situation. Normalcy was restored in Kashmir Valley after two days of restrictions as the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani remained by and large peaceful. Shops and other business establishments remained open and public transportation was functioning smoothly.

Subsequently, mobile and broadband internet services were restored in Kashmir. Bringing law and order situation under control is a herculean task but effort is taken to bring peace in the valley through concerted efforts.

Stone throwing in the valley should be stopped forthwith with peace talks making way to avoid cold war. As a peace loving country, we need to have friendly relationship with neighbouring countries and avoid provoking them. All along we were successful and it is time to have a better control over our land and provide the best security to the people staying in these places. Instead of beating the bush we should have a rational thinking and work for peace and tranquillity all the time.

We witness gun wielding police forces and security forces rounding up and picketing the state in every nook and corner. Youngsters carry bucket of stones to throw at the security forces and cause chaos and in turn lose their lives. Youth should spend their valuable time usefully by joining sporting activities and thereby they can keep the Indian flag flying in sporting arena. Moreover, these stone pelters can participate in shot put, Javelin throw events and show case their talent there.

Having waited so long in enforcing law and order in the state of J&K, the militants are waging endless attacks and as a cover protesters are giving them assistance by throwing stones at forces and thus hampering the peace measures undertaken for so many years in the trouble stricken state. It is high time, we undertake enforcing the law by engaging more forces and pay back the terrorists and protesters in their own coin. Thus attack is the best form of defence and there is no need for playing waiting game. Protesters throwing stones should be fired at in their hands to teach them a lesson and reduce such attacks in future.

The fake circulation of both Rs 500 and Rs.1000 had given the country jitters as our borders were under continuous threat as the money was paid to people for joining terrorism. For example, Rs.500 was paid to youth for indulging in stone pelting incidents thereby disrupting peace in the state for more than three months. After demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes terror fund through fake notes have reduced. Steps must taken to ensure that terrorism is rooted out from the valley. Through the involvement of people prosperity can be achieved in Kashmir. If terrorism is eliminated then tourism can be resumed in full swing and the state will earn good income through regular flow of tourists.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)