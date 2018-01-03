Let us root out terrorism

In a shock to Pakistan on first dawn of 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted, “Pakistan has given US nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools in return of $33 billion for stop the terrorism. Unveiling his strategy for Afghanistan in August 2018, he had censured Pakistan and named India as a partner. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups,” he added”. (New York Times last week) I convey my message to all that terrorist has no religion, caste and creed. No religion learns the lesson of terrorism and cruelty, and no sign of terrorism is found in any religious book, on centenary that they all stress the value of humanity. If one stands up to root out the terrorism on the earth, we should give him hand to abolish it as possible as we do, because it is blunder and root cause to disgrace the humanity. Finally, it should be terminated by entire world anyway.

Ashfaque Nadwi

