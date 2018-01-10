If we live in our oneness-heart, we will feel the essence of all religions which is the love of God. Forgiveness, compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness are the signs of a true religion. The whole purpose of religion is to facilitate love, compassion, patience, tolerance and humility. However, there are certain social elements and external forces which have played havoc with the unity of our country. Politicians have tried to weaken the unity of our country in order to reserve and safeguard their vote banks. They have smartly played the cards of caste and religions in order to strengthen their foot. But we must remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi “Divided we must fall. Any third power may easily enslave India as long as we Hindus and Muslims are ready to cut each others’ throats. Hindu-Muslim unity means not unity only between Hindus and Muslims, but between all those who believe India to be their home, no matter to what faith they belong.” The light of unity is so powerful that it can illuminate the whole earth. So let’s unite and illuminate our country.

Md Rustam Parwez

