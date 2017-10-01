Liberty, responsibility is what I believe in, says India coach de Matos

With less than a week to go for India to face the USA in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, head coach of the Indian U-17 team, Luis Norton de Matos, wants the young colts to enjoy every moment of the mega event.

“Liberty and responsibility is what I believe in,” said Matos. “The capacity of taking decisions is what football is all about along with enjoying every moment of playing on the pitch”

“The level of the Indian U-17s is very high and I want them to enjoy every moment they play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. At the same time, we will fight as we want to show the world that we belong on the same page as them.”

After a pause, the Portuguese coach further informs that, “All games are winnable in football.”

India have been drawn in Group A of the World Cup with USA, Colombia and Ghana, and incidentally, Colombia, the first team to arrive in the nation for the tournament, are practicing at the same training ground as India – the Conscient Football ground in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Indian Colts face the USA on October 6, before locking horns against Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital.

“We have nothing to lose and we have everything to win. If we can show the world that we belong on the same page as them, then we have a victory in that,” said Matos.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India is a big moment for Indian Football and I am glad to be a part of it”, the Portuguese further stated that perhaps, “it was his destiny”.

“We have a destiny in life and I think coming here to India was mine. My great-grandfather was born here and I always heard about India back in Portugal hence it is an amazing feeling to be here, associated with a keynote in Indian football’s history,” he added.