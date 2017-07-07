Link Aadhaar to Voter ID cards

Aadhaar is linked to PAN, bank account and LPG connection. People have to furnish it for availing social welfare schemes. Everybody wonders why Aadhaar is not linked with Voter ID card (EPIC) – that’s the hypocrisy of political parties as dead voters will not be able to vote. Spurious voting will be eliminated with biometrics duplicate/triplicate voter ids will disappear. Illegal Bangladeshi migrants can’t vote. Maoists who don’t possess Aadhaar cards can’t vote. Kashmiri separatists who don’t want to be Indian citizens can’t vote. Anyone can vote anywhere. The real Swachh Bharat campaign can begin with cleansing of electoral system. Merely linking Aadhar to EPIC will eliminate bogus voting.

Hansraj Bhat

