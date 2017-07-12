Link aadhar with voter ID

The government is insisting on linking our Aadhaar number with everything. Why don’t they link the Aadhaar number with EVM (Electronic Voting machine) so that a voter can cast his vote only if his finger print matches. If this initiative is undertaken then bogus voting could be eliminated.
(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)
